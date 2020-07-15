Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:07 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near PPCC
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
717 Crown Point Drive
717 Crown Point Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2168 sqft
Great 3 Bed/3 Bath End Unit Townhome In Country Club Village! - This rancher boast master on the main w/private bath, living room w/fireplace, built-in shelves, kitchen/dining combo, 1/2 bath and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
780 Crown Point Drive
780 Crown Point Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2782 sqft
780 Crown Point Drive Available 07/24/20 780 Crown Point Drive - This spacious home has it all! On the main level there is a kitchen with a large island, living room and family room, also a half bath with full size washer and dryer hook-ups!
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
4355 Reginold Court
4355 Reginold Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4001 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND UNIQUE HOME IN CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN SCHOOL DISTRICT 12!!! SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CITY LIGHTS AND MOUNTAINS!!!!!! Formal Living & Dining Rooms PLUS Family Room With High Ceilings, All On Main Level! Four Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms!