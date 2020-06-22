All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6282 S Billings Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6282 S Billings Way
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

6282 S Billings Way

6282 South Billings Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6282 South Billings Way, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Professionally designed home in Valley Country Club Estates near Cherry Creek State Park. Awesome entry with beautiful lighting. Main floor remodeled in Dec 2017 for $100K including lighting, hardwood floors, custom fabric blinds & dramatic stairway. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, eating bar, stainless steel appliances, white subway tile & great lighting. Cul-de-sac location. 6 bedrooms 5 baths 3 car garage 5,051 SF. Kitchen opens onto a nice deck for outdoor entertaining. Family Room has beautiful glass shelving & opens to the kitchen. Main floor bedroom/study, bath & laundry room. Upstairs is a Master Suite with private sitting area, Beautiful 5-piece bath & three additional bd. 1 with a private bath & Jack & Jill bath. Garden level basement professionally finished with theater space & recreation room for your ping-pong, pool table or workout room. In addition, there is 1 bd,1 ba & large storage in the basement. Cherry Creek High School, close to shopping & restaurants. For showings or more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffom.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6282 S Billings Way have any available units?
6282 S Billings Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6282 S Billings Way have?
Some of 6282 S Billings Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6282 S Billings Way currently offering any rent specials?
6282 S Billings Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6282 S Billings Way pet-friendly?
No, 6282 S Billings Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6282 S Billings Way offer parking?
Yes, 6282 S Billings Way offers parking.
Does 6282 S Billings Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6282 S Billings Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6282 S Billings Way have a pool?
No, 6282 S Billings Way does not have a pool.
Does 6282 S Billings Way have accessible units?
No, 6282 S Billings Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6282 S Billings Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6282 S Billings Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6282 S Billings Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6282 S Billings Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs