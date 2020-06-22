6282 S Billings Way

Amenities
Professionally designed home in Valley Country Club Estates near Cherry Creek State Park. Awesome entry with beautiful lighting. Main floor remodeled in Dec 2017 for $100K including lighting, hardwood floors, custom fabric blinds & dramatic stairway. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, eating bar, stainless steel appliances, white subway tile & great lighting. Cul-de-sac location. 6 bedrooms 5 baths 3 car garage 5,051 SF. Kitchen opens onto a nice deck for outdoor entertaining. Family Room has beautiful glass shelving & opens to the kitchen. Main floor bedroom/study, bath & laundry room. Upstairs is a Master Suite with private sitting area, Beautiful 5-piece bath & three additional bd. 1 with a private bath & Jack & Jill bath. Garden level basement professionally finished with theater space & recreation room for your ping-pong, pool table or workout room. In addition, there is 1 bd,1 ba & large storage in the basement. Cherry Creek High School, close to shopping & restaurants. For showings or more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffom.com