Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

981 S Evanston Cir

981 S Evanston Cir · No Longer Available
Location

981 S Evanston Cir, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 2BD, 2.5BA Town home in Aurora with 2 Car Garage, Clubhouse and Pool - This beautiful townhouse is conveniently located in heart of Aurora's City Center. Take a stroll around the area to find biking trails, parks, bars, restaurants, shopping or enjoy your day the community pool. Featuring stainless steel appliances, large open concept main living floor, lofted area, and spacious master bathroom. This home has everything you could have wanted. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking. .
*One dog is negotiable.
*There are four bathrooms (two full, two half).
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4919734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

