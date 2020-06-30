All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 902 S Peoria Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
902 S Peoria Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

902 S Peoria Street

902 South Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

902 South Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Aurora Townhome !!! Like Brand New - Aurora Townhome
Cute corner unit with all brand new flooring and carpets.
Large dining room that leads into the kitchen. Large living room with a nice size private patio. Upstairs features three nice size bedrooms with bathrooms.

Newer Paint
Newer Carpet
Newer Hardwood Floors
Washer/Dryer hookups
New windows
New Blinds

This home will not last !!
Call for a showing!!
720-474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S Peoria Street have any available units?
902 S Peoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 S Peoria Street have?
Some of 902 S Peoria Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 S Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 S Peoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S Peoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 S Peoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 902 S Peoria Street offer parking?
No, 902 S Peoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 902 S Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 S Peoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S Peoria Street have a pool?
No, 902 S Peoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 S Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 902 S Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 S Peoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College