9000 E. Montview Boulevard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b309a2087 ---- Montview Manor Apartments at Stapleton - Is a convenient location that will create the perfect home for your lifestyle! Were just a short walk from great restaurants and attractions. The Stanley Marketplace, public parks with tennis courts, a dog park, recreation facilities, Johnson and Wales University and LightRail are all a few block walk. We know our community will exceed your expectations! We are now offering a renovated 1 bedroom/1bath 500 sft apartment with a private deck surrounded by a large fenced yard. Perfect spot for children and pets. Montview Manor is a small, comfortable and friendly 5-unit Apartment building. Newer kitchen remodel and bathroom along with new windows, new lighting, and fresh paint. This building is approx 500' from City of Denver/Aurora line at Stapleton. Please arrange a “self-showing” (lockbox # will be provided to you via text at your chosen time) by following the instructions in this add or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under “Available Rentals” and click on “Schedule a Showing” and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a “Rental Application” on our website at www.nicestproperties.com (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you the next business day to define next steps. Additional $55/mth common utility (water/sewer) plus $10 Admin/Technology/Support fee required. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.