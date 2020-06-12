All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

9000 E. Montview Boulevard

9000 Montview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9000 Montview Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b309a2087 ---- Montview Manor Apartments at Stapleton - Is a convenient location that will create the perfect home for your lifestyle! Were just a short walk from great restaurants and attractions. The Stanley Marketplace, public parks with tennis courts, a dog park, recreation facilities, Johnson and Wales University and LightRail are all a few block walk. We know our community will exceed your expectations! We are now offering a renovated 1 bedroom/1bath 500 sft apartment with a private deck surrounded by a large fenced yard. Perfect spot for children and pets. Montview Manor is a small, comfortable and friendly 5-unit Apartment building. Newer kitchen remodel and bathroom along with new windows, new lighting, and fresh paint. This building is approx 500' from City of Denver/Aurora line at Stapleton. Please arrange a &ldquo;self-showing&rdquo; (lockbox # will be provided to you via text at your chosen time) by following the instructions in this add or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under &ldquo;Available Rentals&rdquo; and click on &ldquo;Schedule a Showing&rdquo; and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a &ldquo;Rental Application&rdquo; on our website at www.nicestproperties.com (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you the next business day to define next steps. Additional $55/mth common utility (water/sewer) plus $10 Admin/Technology/Support fee required. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 E. Montview Boulevard have any available units?
9000 E. Montview Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 E. Montview Boulevard have?
Some of 9000 E. Montview Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 E. Montview Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9000 E. Montview Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 E. Montview Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9000 E. Montview Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9000 E. Montview Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9000 E. Montview Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9000 E. Montview Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9000 E. Montview Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 E. Montview Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9000 E. Montview Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9000 E. Montview Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9000 E. Montview Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 E. Montview Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9000 E. Montview Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

