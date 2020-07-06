8185 S Winnipeg Circle

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bed / 2 bath Heritage Eagle Bend Home for Rent (45+ community) - Steps away from the newly renovated Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse is your chance to live in this warm, bright and inviting 2 bed / 2 bath home (Over 45 Age Requirement).
Beautiful gourmet kitchen with Corian countertops, hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in the bedrooms, gas fireplace, quaint patio, washer/dryer included, attached 2 car garage.
Home comes with all the amenities of Heritage Eagle Bend including 2 community swimming pools (indoor and outdoor), bocce ball, Golf ($ to play), exclusive Club House, Fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball courts and a beautiful restaurant.
Cat and small dog allowed.
NO SMOKING NO MARIJUANA
(RLNE5251378)