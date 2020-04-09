All apartments in Aurora
815 Kingston St
815 Kingston St

815 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
815 Kingston St Available 06/28/19 - The kitchen is truly the heart of the home is this fresh and cute 2 bedroom ranch house. The kitchen has been remodeled with really nice counters and brand new stainless appliances, including a mounted microwave. There is a lovely eating space just outside of the kitchen, great for small gatherings, which flows nicely into the open living room.

The home has been painted in warm neutrals so your own style can really make things pop! Its just waiting for your personal touches.

Youll love the convenience of additional space in the enclosed porch, great for hobbies or storage. Your car will love the attached garage. Close to bus stops, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE4068282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Kingston St have any available units?
815 Kingston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Kingston St have?
Some of 815 Kingston St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Kingston St currently offering any rent specials?
815 Kingston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Kingston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Kingston St is pet friendly.
Does 815 Kingston St offer parking?
Yes, 815 Kingston St offers parking.
Does 815 Kingston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Kingston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Kingston St have a pool?
No, 815 Kingston St does not have a pool.
Does 815 Kingston St have accessible units?
No, 815 Kingston St does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Kingston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Kingston St does not have units with dishwashers.
