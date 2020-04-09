Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

815 Kingston St Available 06/28/19 - The kitchen is truly the heart of the home is this fresh and cute 2 bedroom ranch house. The kitchen has been remodeled with really nice counters and brand new stainless appliances, including a mounted microwave. There is a lovely eating space just outside of the kitchen, great for small gatherings, which flows nicely into the open living room.



The home has been painted in warm neutrals so your own style can really make things pop! Its just waiting for your personal touches.



Youll love the convenience of additional space in the enclosed porch, great for hobbies or storage. Your car will love the attached garage. Close to bus stops, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE4068282)