771 Revere Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Showing appointments are made through contact property manager email tab. nice ranch style home with open floor plan, bonus room, separate laundry room with lots of storage, tank less water heater, double sided fireplace in great room and master bedroom. Covered patio is great for entertaining with the back yard that backs to a park. New interior paint and ready for new tenants. Conveniently located near upcoming R line, Anschutz medical center, children's hospital, and soon to open VA hospital. Close to shopping and i-225. Available July 15, 2019