Last updated July 26 2019 at 9:44 PM

771 Revere Street

771 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Location

771 Revere Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Showing appointments are made through contact property manager email tab. nice ranch style home with open floor plan, bonus room, separate laundry room with lots of storage, tank less water heater, double sided fireplace in great room and master bedroom. Covered patio is great for entertaining with the back yard that backs to a park. New interior paint and ready for new tenants. Conveniently located near upcoming R line, Anschutz medical center, children's hospital, and soon to open VA hospital. Close to shopping and i-225. Available July 15, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Revere Street have any available units?
771 Revere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 Revere Street have?
Some of 771 Revere Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Revere Street currently offering any rent specials?
771 Revere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Revere Street pet-friendly?
No, 771 Revere Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 771 Revere Street offer parking?
No, 771 Revere Street does not offer parking.
Does 771 Revere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Revere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Revere Street have a pool?
No, 771 Revere Street does not have a pool.
Does 771 Revere Street have accessible units?
No, 771 Revere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Revere Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 Revere Street has units with dishwashers.
