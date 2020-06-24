All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019

724 Victor Street

724 N Victor St · No Longer Available
Location

724 N Victor St, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
724 Victor Street Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Brick Ranch Home in Hoffman Heights! This is the perfect home for your family! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights. This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days!

This house has been updated recently with new paint, new floor and with new kitchen appliances. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.

Quick access to i225 and North of 6th Avenue and very close to freeway access and the local hospitals including the new VA hospital. It is East of Peoria and South of Colfax in the quiet part of this neighborhood.

The house will be ready for a new tenant by May 1st.

*Rent is $1975 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1900 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minumum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.
* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* The house has 3 AC and can be rented at $10 monthly per unit
* Tenant pays all utilities.
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 4075.00, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit Score

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4035736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

