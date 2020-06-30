7126 South Flatrock Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1237636.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Tallyns Ranch will welcome you with 2,294 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Red-tailed Hawk Park. Also nearby are Southlands Mall, Walmart, T.J. Maxx, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Coyote Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Grandview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1237636.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.