All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 7126 South Flatrock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
7126 South Flatrock Court
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

7126 South Flatrock Court

7126 South Flatrock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7126 South Flatrock Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1237636.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Tallyns Ranch will welcome you with 2,294 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Red-tailed Hawk Park. Also nearby are Southlands Mall, Walmart, T.J. Maxx, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Coyote Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Grandview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1237636.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7126 South Flatrock Court have any available units?
7126 South Flatrock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7126 South Flatrock Court have?
Some of 7126 South Flatrock Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7126 South Flatrock Court currently offering any rent specials?
7126 South Flatrock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 South Flatrock Court pet-friendly?
No, 7126 South Flatrock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7126 South Flatrock Court offer parking?
Yes, 7126 South Flatrock Court offers parking.
Does 7126 South Flatrock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7126 South Flatrock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 South Flatrock Court have a pool?
Yes, 7126 South Flatrock Court has a pool.
Does 7126 South Flatrock Court have accessible units?
No, 7126 South Flatrock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 South Flatrock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7126 South Flatrock Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College