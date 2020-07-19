All apartments in Aurora
6561 South Queensburg Court
6561 South Queensburg Court

6561 South Queensburg Court · No Longer Available
Location

6561 South Queensburg Court, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom home located in Southshore. Close to everything! Easy access to movie theaters, grocery stores and shopping. Beautiful ranch floor plan home with open main level. Huge kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, large island, upgraded cabinetry, and room for 3 counter stools. Living area features tons of space for multiple seating areas and access to the back patio. Main floor master suite features large walk in shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. The 2 other bedrooms share a beautiful jack and jill bathroom. Another great feature is the huge laundry room with plenty of space for extra storage and 2 entry points. DO NOT MISS the backyard! Amazing backyard for entertaining with retaining wall, large concrete patio, and tons of privacy and space.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 South Queensburg Court have any available units?
6561 South Queensburg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6561 South Queensburg Court have?
Some of 6561 South Queensburg Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 South Queensburg Court currently offering any rent specials?
6561 South Queensburg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 South Queensburg Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6561 South Queensburg Court is pet friendly.
Does 6561 South Queensburg Court offer parking?
No, 6561 South Queensburg Court does not offer parking.
Does 6561 South Queensburg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6561 South Queensburg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 South Queensburg Court have a pool?
No, 6561 South Queensburg Court does not have a pool.
Does 6561 South Queensburg Court have accessible units?
No, 6561 South Queensburg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 South Queensburg Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6561 South Queensburg Court does not have units with dishwashers.
