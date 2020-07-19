6561 South Queensburg Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom home located in Southshore. Close to everything! Easy access to movie theaters, grocery stores and shopping. Beautiful ranch floor plan home with open main level. Huge kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, large island, upgraded cabinetry, and room for 3 counter stools. Living area features tons of space for multiple seating areas and access to the back patio. Main floor master suite features large walk in shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. The 2 other bedrooms share a beautiful jack and jill bathroom. Another great feature is the huge laundry room with plenty of space for extra storage and 2 entry points. DO NOT MISS the backyard! Amazing backyard for entertaining with retaining wall, large concrete patio, and tons of privacy and space.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.



