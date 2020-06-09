All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 63 South Sable Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
63 South Sable Boulevard
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:21 PM

63 South Sable Boulevard

63 South Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

63 South Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo will be back on the market and ready for move in January 2020! Get on the waiting list now! Located on the 2nd floor, includes stack-able Washer and Dryer, Stove, Oven, and Dishwasher. Balcony off the master. Wood burning fireplace. 2 parking passes included. Quick access to I-225. Close to the light rail Abilene Station. Walking distance to Target, Starbucks, Panda Express, BJ's Restaurant and the Aurora Mall. Trash and Water included. No pets, please. AVAILABLE for showing after the new year and for move-in mid January 2020. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. $1025/mo 17 month minimum lease. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or email to get on the waiting list now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 South Sable Boulevard have any available units?
63 South Sable Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 South Sable Boulevard have?
Some of 63 South Sable Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 South Sable Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
63 South Sable Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 South Sable Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 63 South Sable Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 63 South Sable Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 63 South Sable Boulevard offers parking.
Does 63 South Sable Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 South Sable Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 South Sable Boulevard have a pool?
No, 63 South Sable Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 63 South Sable Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 63 South Sable Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 63 South Sable Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 South Sable Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College