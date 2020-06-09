63 South Sable Boulevard

Amenities

This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo will be back on the market and ready for move in January 2020! Get on the waiting list now! Located on the 2nd floor, includes stack-able Washer and Dryer, Stove, Oven, and Dishwasher. Balcony off the master. Wood burning fireplace. 2 parking passes included. Quick access to I-225. Close to the light rail Abilene Station. Walking distance to Target, Starbucks, Panda Express, BJ's Restaurant and the Aurora Mall. Trash and Water included. No pets, please. AVAILABLE for showing after the new year and for move-in mid January 2020. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. $1025/mo 17 month minimum lease. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or email to get on the waiting list now!