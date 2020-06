Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will enjoy the quiet and relaxing location of this Beautiful Home in Cherry Creek school district.

This is a 2 story home with 5 bedrooms, a study room, three bathrooms and attached with a 2-car garage.

The main floor features a beautiful kitchen, dining area, living room with a half bathroom.

There is a fenced in back yard, beautiful view, which gives you plenty of privacy.

$2,195 monthly rent

$2,195 security deposit

Owners will not consider pets, no dogs, no cats, and no smoker