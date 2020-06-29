4450 South Pitkin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Available now. Brand new faux wood laminate floors and paint. This open concept unit is located in Cherry Creek School district. The master suite is upstairs. Both beds have large walk-in closets. Both baths have large upgraded tubs. Wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling stone. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Near transportation. Lots of off street parking. The Quincy Reservoir is walking distance. Easy access to I225. Washer and dryer inside the unit are included in rent. Large patio with mountain views. Central air. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays water, HOA, and trash. The owner may be open to some pets. Sorry, no Sec 8. Exterior of building to be remodeled by HOA soon.