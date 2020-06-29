All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:57 PM

4450 South Pitkin Street

4450 South Pitkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4450 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Available now. Brand new faux wood laminate floors and paint. This open concept unit is located in Cherry Creek School district. The master suite is upstairs. Both beds have large walk-in closets. Both baths have large upgraded tubs. Wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling stone. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Near transportation. Lots of off street parking. The Quincy Reservoir is walking distance. Easy access to I225. Washer and dryer inside the unit are included in rent. Large patio with mountain views. Central air. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays water, HOA, and trash. The owner may be open to some pets. Sorry, no Sec 8. Exterior of building to be remodeled by HOA soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 South Pitkin Street have any available units?
4450 South Pitkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 South Pitkin Street have?
Some of 4450 South Pitkin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 South Pitkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
4450 South Pitkin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 South Pitkin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 South Pitkin Street is pet friendly.
Does 4450 South Pitkin Street offer parking?
Yes, 4450 South Pitkin Street offers parking.
Does 4450 South Pitkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 South Pitkin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 South Pitkin Street have a pool?
No, 4450 South Pitkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 4450 South Pitkin Street have accessible units?
No, 4450 South Pitkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 South Pitkin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4450 South Pitkin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
