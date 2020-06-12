All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 432 S Potomac Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
432 S Potomac Cir
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

432 S Potomac Cir

432 South Potomac Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

432 South Potomac Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming ranch is located in the heart of Aurora. This home has 1880 finished square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level. Hardwood floors through out the main floor. The home also has a finished basement with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with new carpet, paint and new doors. There is also a large room for entertaining in the basement. This home also has newer windows installed on the main level. Sit out back under the large covered patio. Close to Light Rail, the Aurora Mall and Children's Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 S Potomac Cir have any available units?
432 S Potomac Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 S Potomac Cir have?
Some of 432 S Potomac Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 S Potomac Cir currently offering any rent specials?
432 S Potomac Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 S Potomac Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 S Potomac Cir is pet friendly.
Does 432 S Potomac Cir offer parking?
Yes, 432 S Potomac Cir offers parking.
Does 432 S Potomac Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 S Potomac Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 S Potomac Cir have a pool?
No, 432 S Potomac Cir does not have a pool.
Does 432 S Potomac Cir have accessible units?
No, 432 S Potomac Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 432 S Potomac Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 S Potomac Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College