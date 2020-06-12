432 S Potomac Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming ranch is located in the heart of Aurora. This home has 1880 finished square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level. Hardwood floors through out the main floor. The home also has a finished basement with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with new carpet, paint and new doors. There is also a large room for entertaining in the basement. This home also has newer windows installed on the main level. Sit out back under the large covered patio. Close to Light Rail, the Aurora Mall and Children's Hospital.