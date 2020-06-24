4168 South Olathe Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!



The lovely kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio! Within walking distance are many shopping options including King Soopers. Also nearby is Mission Viejo Park. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Mission Viejo Elementary School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



No utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to add yourself to the waitlist to be alerted when this property is ready for viewing!



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.