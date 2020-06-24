All apartments in Aurora
4168 South Olathe Way
Last updated August 5 2019

4168 South Olathe Way

4168 South Olathe Way · No Longer Available
Location

4168 South Olathe Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio! Within walking distance are many shopping options including King Soopers. Also nearby is Mission Viejo Park. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Mission Viejo Elementary School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

No utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

