3912 South Carson Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this bright three bedroom, end-unit town-home for immediate viewing and occupancy.



Located a short drive from State Highway 83 & I-225, 3912 S Carson St is both conveniently located and priced to move. Easy access to shopping (Walmart, Walgreens & Home Depot), Cherry Creek State Park and the Medical Center of Aurora.



Natural light shines throughout this beautiful home. The 'townhouse' style supports an open floor plan. The kitchen opens to the living areas and is well appointed with modern appliances and plenty of cabinet space. A gas fireplace is ready to warm you up this Fall. Other comforts include a washer / dryer, garage, central air and a balcony.



The master bedroom features a built in closet, tile bathroom & has his-and-hers bathroom sinks. The second bath is just off the hallway with two additional, good sized bedrooms. A small room just off the kitchen hides the front loading washer/dryer. To top it off, a one car garage is ready to store your toys.



3D Tour Of The Home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YuGhwAuuvtX&brand=0



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 303.596.2736 or text 303.547.7031. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/633222.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.