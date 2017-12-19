All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:24 PM

3912 South Carson Street

3912 South Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3912 South Carson Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this bright three bedroom, end-unit town-home for immediate viewing and occupancy.

Located a short drive from State Highway 83 & I-225, 3912 S Carson St is both conveniently located and priced to move. Easy access to shopping (Walmart, Walgreens & Home Depot), Cherry Creek State Park and the Medical Center of Aurora.

Natural light shines throughout this beautiful home. The 'townhouse' style supports an open floor plan. The kitchen opens to the living areas and is well appointed with modern appliances and plenty of cabinet space. A gas fireplace is ready to warm you up this Fall. Other comforts include a washer / dryer, garage, central air and a balcony.

The master bedroom features a built in closet, tile bathroom & has his-and-hers bathroom sinks. The second bath is just off the hallway with two additional, good sized bedrooms. A small room just off the kitchen hides the front loading washer/dryer. To top it off, a one car garage is ready to store your toys.

3D Tour Of The Home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YuGhwAuuvtX&brand=0

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 303.596.2736 or text 303.547.7031. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/633222.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 South Carson Street have any available units?
3912 South Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 South Carson Street have?
Some of 3912 South Carson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 South Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3912 South Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 South Carson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 South Carson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3912 South Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3912 South Carson Street offers parking.
Does 3912 South Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3912 South Carson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 South Carson Street have a pool?
No, 3912 South Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3912 South Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 3912 South Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 South Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 South Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

