3760 S Norfolk Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and boasts 2,240 sqare feet. Updated ranch style house with hardwood flooring throughout the family room, kitchen and dining room. Oak cabinets, island and all stainless steel appliances! Finished basement with Entertainment area, non-conforming bedroom and bathroom. One block from Mission Viejo Park. Easy access to I-225 and Parker Rd. Close to Buckley Air Force Base. Easy access to DIA. Near groceries, shopping and entertainment. Award winning Cherry Creek School District