All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3760 S Norfolk Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3760 S Norfolk Way
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

3760 S Norfolk Way

3760 South Norfolk Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3760 South Norfolk Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON: New Pictures Coming Soon

This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and boasts 2,240 sqare feet. Updated ranch style house with hardwood flooring throughout the family room, kitchen and dining room. Oak cabinets, island and all stainless steel appliances! Finished basement with Entertainment area, non-conforming bedroom and bathroom. One block from Mission Viejo Park. Easy access to I-225 and Parker Rd. Close to Buckley Air Force Base. Easy access to DIA. Near groceries, shopping and entertainment. Award winning Cherry Creek School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 S Norfolk Way have any available units?
3760 S Norfolk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 S Norfolk Way have?
Some of 3760 S Norfolk Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 S Norfolk Way currently offering any rent specials?
3760 S Norfolk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 S Norfolk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 S Norfolk Way is pet friendly.
Does 3760 S Norfolk Way offer parking?
Yes, 3760 S Norfolk Way offers parking.
Does 3760 S Norfolk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 S Norfolk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 S Norfolk Way have a pool?
No, 3760 S Norfolk Way does not have a pool.
Does 3760 S Norfolk Way have accessible units?
No, 3760 S Norfolk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 S Norfolk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 S Norfolk Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College