Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2884 South Genoa Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

2884 South Genoa Street

2884 South Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2884 South Genoa Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 South Genoa Street have any available units?
2884 South Genoa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2884 South Genoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2884 South Genoa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 South Genoa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2884 South Genoa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2884 South Genoa Street offer parking?
No, 2884 South Genoa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2884 South Genoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 South Genoa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 South Genoa Street have a pool?
No, 2884 South Genoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2884 South Genoa Street have accessible units?
No, 2884 South Genoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 South Genoa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2884 South Genoa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2884 South Genoa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2884 South Genoa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
