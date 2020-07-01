All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

2814 S Kenton Ct

2814 South Kenton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2814 South Kenton Court, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled 4 Bedroom/4 Bath for Rent March 21st!! - Property Id: 236807

Lovely Townhouse in Cherry Creek School District with 4 bedroom/4 Bath!

Off of Parker road, this townhouse allows quick access to I -225 highways, DTC, or to downtown. Remodeled within the last few years, this unit has:
-New Paint
-New Carpet
-Stainless Steal Appliances
-Fireplace
-Little back patio for grilling
-Quiet neighbors
-Community Club house with Pool and Tennis Courts
-2 Car Garage
-Washer & Dryer included

$2,300 per month with an option of a 6month - 2 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236807
Property Id 236807

(RLNE5621549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 S Kenton Ct have any available units?
2814 S Kenton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 S Kenton Ct have?
Some of 2814 S Kenton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 S Kenton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2814 S Kenton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 S Kenton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 S Kenton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2814 S Kenton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2814 S Kenton Ct offers parking.
Does 2814 S Kenton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 S Kenton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 S Kenton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2814 S Kenton Ct has a pool.
Does 2814 S Kenton Ct have accessible units?
No, 2814 S Kenton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 S Kenton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 S Kenton Ct has units with dishwashers.

