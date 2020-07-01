2814 S Kenton Ct

Amenities

Remodeled 4 Bedroom/4 Bath for Rent March 21st!! - Property Id: 236807



Lovely Townhouse in Cherry Creek School District with 4 bedroom/4 Bath!



Off of Parker road, this townhouse allows quick access to I -225 highways, DTC, or to downtown. Remodeled within the last few years, this unit has:

-New Paint

-New Carpet

-Stainless Steal Appliances

-Fireplace

-Little back patio for grilling

-Quiet neighbors

-Community Club house with Pool and Tennis Courts

-2 Car Garage

-Washer & Dryer included



$2,300 per month with an option of a 6month - 2 year lease.

