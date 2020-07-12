/
/
/
the dam
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
265 Apartments for rent in The Dam, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
12514 E Cornell Ave
12514 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
Spacious one bedroom condo with newer carpet. Photos are old, new ones are coming soon! Ample living and dining area with wood burning fireplace. Large bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12159 E. Amherst Cir.
12159 East Amherst Circle, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2722 sqft
12159 E. Amherst Cir. Available 07/21/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! DAM EAST, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS, RARE HOME-LARGE ADDITION CREATES EXTRA LIVING SPACE AND MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021) Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3046 S Macon Cir 1
3046 South Macon Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2018 sqft
3046 S Macon Cir 1 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Townhome 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Car garage - This lovely townhome will be available 09/11/2020. It is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, carpet, and brand enw LVT on the main floor.
Results within 1 mile of The Dam
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,186
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1005 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
22 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
24 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,338
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$937
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
168 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,089
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1004 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13606 E Bates Ave #109
13606 East Bates Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Heather Gardens Home - Welcome home to Heather Gardens, a 55+, non smoking community. This condo is located on the first floor and ready for an easy move in. Just off the living room is a sunny, enclosed lanai with walk out access.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
14231 E Dickinson Dr
14231 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1563 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
End Unit with Natural Light: This three bedroom, three bathroom townhome in the Le Chateau subdivision would be perfect for roommates or family! The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
9700 East Iliff Avenue
9700 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,138 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2230 S Vaughn Way
2230 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1806 sqft
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful property has breathtaking views and tons of natural light! As you enter, you will love the spacious living room surrounded by windows.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13392 E Asbury Dr
13392 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath townhome near Heather Ridge Golf Course. Newer kitchen with granite, new paint and new carpet. Main floor bedroom and bath, washer & dryer also on main floor. Upstairs has loft w/bedroom and bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
9995 East Harvard Avenue
9995 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1138 sqft
9995 E Harvard Avenue Building L #155 To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3184 S Heather Gardens Way #205
3184 South Heather Gardens Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Heather Gardens - Spectacular age 55 and over location in Heather Gardens with assigned, semi-covered parking. Located on the 2nd floor the unit offers band new paint and carpet throughout. SORRY NO PETS.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11991 E Harvard Ave # 11-105
11991 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1125 sqft
Telegraph Hill II Condominiums Available 08/01/20 Spacious, 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Telegraph Hill II with lots of storage. Excellent Schools – Cherry Creek School District. Near Nine Mile Station and I-225; close to Cherry Creek State Park.
Results within 5 miles of The Dam
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
50 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
69 Units Available
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COCherry Creek, COHolly Hills, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COLone Tree, CO