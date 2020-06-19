2779 Wheeling Street

Amenities

Come tour this great home in Aurora! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large fully-fenced backyard, a washer and dryer, and beautiful mountain views. The kitchen includes tile floors, all major appliances, and cabinetry for storage. The living room is complete with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace to keep you warm in the Colorado winters. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement that is carpeted, perfect for an additional lounge space or storage. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine with your furry friend in the spacious backyard, or entertain and dine outdoors on the back deck. Tired of parking your car outside? This home has a one car attached garage for you convenience. You will love the location of this home as it sits just minutes from Parklane Swimming Pool, Cotton Wood Park, Anshutz Medical Campus, Children’s Hospital, King Soopers, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both I-225 and I-70. This property will go quick, so apply today!



Pets - Allowed

Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

HOA fees - Paid by owner

Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage

Section 8: Not Allowed



Property just became vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape. Let us know when you would like to move in and we can try to work with your date.



Cost to move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



