All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2779 Wheeling Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2779 Wheeling Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:21 PM

2779 Wheeling Street

2779 Wheeling Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2779 Wheeling Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=31Eqs9vC98W

Come tour this great home in Aurora! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large fully-fenced backyard, a washer and dryer, and beautiful mountain views. The kitchen includes tile floors, all major appliances, and cabinetry for storage. The living room is complete with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace to keep you warm in the Colorado winters. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement that is carpeted, perfect for an additional lounge space or storage. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine with your furry friend in the spacious backyard, or entertain and dine outdoors on the back deck. Tired of parking your car outside? This home has a one car attached garage for you convenience. You will love the location of this home as it sits just minutes from Parklane Swimming Pool, Cotton Wood Park, Anshutz Medical Campus, Children’s Hospital, King Soopers, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both I-225 and I-70. This property will go quick, so apply today!

Pets - Allowed
Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
HOA fees - Paid by owner
Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage
Section 8: Not Allowed

Property just became vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape. Let us know when you would like to move in and we can try to work with your date.

Cost to move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 Wheeling Street have any available units?
2779 Wheeling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2779 Wheeling Street have?
Some of 2779 Wheeling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 Wheeling Street currently offering any rent specials?
2779 Wheeling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 Wheeling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2779 Wheeling Street is pet friendly.
Does 2779 Wheeling Street offer parking?
Yes, 2779 Wheeling Street does offer parking.
Does 2779 Wheeling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2779 Wheeling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 Wheeling Street have a pool?
Yes, 2779 Wheeling Street has a pool.
Does 2779 Wheeling Street have accessible units?
No, 2779 Wheeling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 Wheeling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2779 Wheeling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College