Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
26089 E Davies Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:27 PM

26089 E Davies Drive

26089 East Davies Drive
Location

26089 East Davies Drive, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available March 1st. This is an amazing house with lots of room and terrific views off the back deck. This house is perfect for an extended family with upstairs and downstairs kitchens. The main floor features a high-end eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining room, a 1/2 bath plus family room. Upstairs has a loft, 3 bedrooms and two baths (including master bed/bath) Downstairs is a walkout basement unit with fridge and stove along with a family room, 3 bedrooms and two baths. With nearly 4,000 sq. ft. spread over all 3 floors there is plenty of space to spread out. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee from your balcony overlooking open space. Close to highly ranked middle and high schools. Located close to Aurora Reservoir, E-470 and Quincy this house will have a quick commute and access to many restaurants, stores, and open space! Owner pays for HOA and Trash. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent, $150.00 admin fee and $7/month processing and reporting fee required for move in. Don't miss this unique property, visit https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing today. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26089 E Davies Drive have any available units?
26089 E Davies Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26089 E Davies Drive have?
Some of 26089 E Davies Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26089 E Davies Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26089 E Davies Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26089 E Davies Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26089 E Davies Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 26089 E Davies Drive offer parking?
No, 26089 E Davies Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26089 E Davies Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26089 E Davies Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26089 E Davies Drive have a pool?
No, 26089 E Davies Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26089 E Davies Drive have accessible units?
No, 26089 E Davies Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26089 E Davies Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26089 E Davies Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

