26089 E Davies Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available March 1st. This is an amazing house with lots of room and terrific views off the back deck. This house is perfect for an extended family with upstairs and downstairs kitchens. The main floor features a high-end eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining room, a 1/2 bath plus family room. Upstairs has a loft, 3 bedrooms and two baths (including master bed/bath) Downstairs is a walkout basement unit with fridge and stove along with a family room, 3 bedrooms and two baths. With nearly 4,000 sq. ft. spread over all 3 floors there is plenty of space to spread out. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee from your balcony overlooking open space. Close to highly ranked middle and high schools. Located close to Aurora Reservoir, E-470 and Quincy this house will have a quick commute and access to many restaurants, stores, and open space! Owner pays for HOA and Trash. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent, $150.00 admin fee and $7/month processing and reporting fee required for move in. Don't miss this unique property, visit https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing today. Professionally managed.