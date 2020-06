24936-B East Calhoun Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

THIS BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT RIGHT NOW .THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS. MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET LAUNDRY ROOM .LARGE KITCHEN WITH SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND LOTS OF CABINETS .STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BIG PANTRY. CONVECTION OVEN AND GAS COOK TOP .CORNER .END UNIT. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE, BRING THE BIG VEHICLES. WIDE UPGRADED DOORS. CENTRAL HEAT AND AC. WOOD FINISH EASY CARE FLOORS. 2 BEDROOMS, A FULL BATH, PLUS A LOFT UPSTAIRS .DESIGNER FINISHES .SLAB GRANITE IN ALL BATHROOMS .CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS. E-Z COMMUTES AND CLOSE TO SOUTHLANDS MALL AND RESTAURANTS. POOL AND CLUBHOUSE .YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS CAREFREE FANTASTIC TOWNHOME!