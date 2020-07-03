All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

2390 Lansing St

2390 N Lansing St · No Longer Available
Location

2390 N Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2390 Lansing St Available 06/01/19 Stapleton Remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch Home - Completely updated 3 bed, 2 bath house with large kitchen, mud room, large living room & more!

Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Counters in Kitchen, "Open" Floor Plan & 1 car attached garage with fully fenced - SPACIOUS - back yard!

Enjoy all seasons under your covered patio, looking out upon huge backyard with mature & magnificent trees! Close to Stanley Marketplace, & Stapleton Shopping/Restaurants, & I225.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.

To inquire or schedule a showing visit simplygreatrentals(dot)com or call 720-699-6996

(RLNE4061570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 Lansing St have any available units?
2390 Lansing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2390 Lansing St have?
Some of 2390 Lansing St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 Lansing St currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Lansing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 Lansing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2390 Lansing St is pet friendly.
Does 2390 Lansing St offer parking?
Yes, 2390 Lansing St offers parking.
Does 2390 Lansing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2390 Lansing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 Lansing St have a pool?
No, 2390 Lansing St does not have a pool.
Does 2390 Lansing St have accessible units?
No, 2390 Lansing St does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 Lansing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2390 Lansing St does not have units with dishwashers.

