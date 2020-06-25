2372 South Zeno Street

Amenities
Fantastic 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Lakefront Home for Rent - Fantastic 4 bed/2.5 bath home with lakefront is available to rent starting Feb 1st!
Great floor plan, light, and bright home! Kitchen has granite countertops and a side by side refrigerator with ice-maker. Window coverings for all windows & sheer drapes for large family room windows with gas fireplace. Great view of Rocky Mountains! Carpet and wood flooring throughout as well as ceramic tile baths! Master bath includes a whirlpool tub! HOA fees paid by the owner include the use of the Clubhouse & Olympic size pool with lifeguard.
Rent is $2095/month
Rent includes yard mowing, edging & weekly trash collection.
No pets.
More pictures to come soon! Viewings begin immediately!
To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321
For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495
https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/
(RLNE4836555)