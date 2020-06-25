All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2372 South Zeno Street

2372 South Zeno Street · No Longer Available
Aurora
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2372 South Zeno Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Fantastic 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Lakefront Home for Rent - Fantastic 4 bed/2.5 bath home with lakefront is available to rent starting Feb 1st!

Great floor plan, light, and bright home! Kitchen has granite countertops and a side by side refrigerator with ice-maker. Window coverings for all windows & sheer drapes for large family room windows with gas fireplace. Great view of Rocky Mountains! Carpet and wood flooring throughout as well as ceramic tile baths! Master bath includes a whirlpool tub! HOA fees paid by the owner include the use of the Clubhouse & Olympic size pool with lifeguard.

Rent is $2095/month

Rent includes yard mowing, edging & weekly trash collection.

No pets.

More pictures to come soon! Viewings begin immediately!

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4836555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 South Zeno Street have any available units?
2372 South Zeno Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2372 South Zeno Street have?
Some of 2372 South Zeno Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 South Zeno Street currently offering any rent specials?
2372 South Zeno Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 South Zeno Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2372 South Zeno Street is pet friendly.
Does 2372 South Zeno Street offer parking?
No, 2372 South Zeno Street does not offer parking.
Does 2372 South Zeno Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 South Zeno Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 South Zeno Street have a pool?
Yes, 2372 South Zeno Street has a pool.
Does 2372 South Zeno Street have accessible units?
No, 2372 South Zeno Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 South Zeno Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2372 South Zeno Street does not have units with dishwashers.
