2372 South Zeno Street

Fantastic 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Lakefront Home for Rent - Fantastic 4 bed/2.5 bath home with lakefront is available to rent starting Feb 1st!



Great floor plan, light, and bright home! Kitchen has granite countertops and a side by side refrigerator with ice-maker. Window coverings for all windows & sheer drapes for large family room windows with gas fireplace. Great view of Rocky Mountains! Carpet and wood flooring throughout as well as ceramic tile baths! Master bath includes a whirlpool tub! HOA fees paid by the owner include the use of the Clubhouse & Olympic size pool with lifeguard.



Rent is $2095/month



Rent includes yard mowing, edging & weekly trash collection.



No pets.



More pictures to come soon! Viewings begin immediately!



To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



