Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103

22974 East Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22974 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Fantastic Ground Level Unit in Great Condition! - Receive $200 Off Your First Months Rent! Must sign the lease by Dec. 17th.

Great condition, lovingly cared for! Ground level unit, no stairs, easy one level living! Wonderful small complex located in a secluded area of Saddle Rock called Prairie Ridge. Covered front porch, huge two car tandem garage with lots of storage room and direct access into the home! 9 foot ceilings, open and spacious floor plan. 2 bed/2 bath, cozy family room with inviting gas fireplace, dining room, spacious kitchen with all appliances and pantry. Full size washer and dryer included. Convenient to E470, Southlands Mall, Denver Tech Center or DIA! Prestigious Cherry Creek Schools. Walk to community pool. Dont miss this one!

No Smoking

No Pets Please

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5254356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 have any available units?
22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 have?
Some of 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 currently offering any rent specials?
22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 pet-friendly?
No, 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 offer parking?
Yes, 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 offers parking.
Does 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 have a pool?
Yes, 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 has a pool.
Does 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 have accessible units?
No, 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22974 East Ontario Drive Unit #103 has units with dishwashers.
