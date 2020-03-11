22801 E Briarwood Place

Amenities

Well cared for Saddle Rock towhome featuring a two car detached garage plus visitor parking nearby! Great open main floor concept featuring with gas fireplace, open kitchen. From the breakfast nook you will step out to the fenced patio with access to your garage. 3 bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms utilize the full hall bath, plus there is a main floor powder room/laundry combo. Unfinished basement offers space for storage Other features include washer, dryer and A/C. Located in the Cherry Creek School District in the golf community of Saddle Rock, near open space trails, shopping and restaurants.



Trash/Recycling included in rent. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. No pets please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



