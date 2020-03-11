All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

22801 E Briarwood Place

22801 East Briarwood Place · (720) 715-8437
Location

22801 East Briarwood Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Well cared for Saddle Rock towhome featuring a two car detached garage plus visitor parking nearby! Great open main floor concept featuring with gas fireplace, open kitchen. From the breakfast nook you will step out to the fenced patio with access to your garage. 3 bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms utilize the full hall bath, plus there is a main floor powder room/laundry combo. Unfinished basement offers space for storage Other features include washer, dryer and A/C. Located in the Cherry Creek School District in the golf community of Saddle Rock, near open space trails, shopping and restaurants.

Trash/Recycling included in rent. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. No pets please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Washer, Dryer, 2 Car Detached Garage, Private Patio, Storage, Unfinished Basement, Open Floor PLan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22801 E Briarwood Place have any available units?
22801 E Briarwood Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22801 E Briarwood Place have?
Some of 22801 E Briarwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22801 E Briarwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
22801 E Briarwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22801 E Briarwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 22801 E Briarwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22801 E Briarwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 22801 E Briarwood Place does offer parking.
Does 22801 E Briarwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22801 E Briarwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22801 E Briarwood Place have a pool?
No, 22801 E Briarwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 22801 E Briarwood Place have accessible units?
No, 22801 E Briarwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22801 E Briarwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22801 E Briarwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
