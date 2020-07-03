2260 Billings Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tri LEVEL with Tons of space



Easy access to Hospital, Airport, and I70/I225!



3 bedroom 2.5 bath.

Tri level. Finished basement in Aurora, remodeled and ready!

Light, bright and open floor plan. Near Fitzsimmons and the Anschutz Medical Center of Aurora.

Minutes to 225, shopping, and Peoria light rail. Available now!!!



New Carpet

New Paint

Large Bedroom w/ Balcony



Deposit: $1,495

Rent: $1495



-Applications conveniently available online.

-Application fee: $35.00

-3x income, no evictions required.

-no housing vouchers accepted at this time.

-Pet fee: $200 non refundable and $20 pet rent/month



Please email or text below for questions.

mike.powell@realatlas.com

303-656-1240



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.