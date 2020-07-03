All apartments in Aurora
2260 Billings Street

2260 N Billings St · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

2260 N Billings St, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tri LEVEL with Tons of space

Easy access to Hospital, Airport, and I70/I225!

3 bedroom 2.5 bath.
Tri level. Finished basement in Aurora, remodeled and ready!
Light, bright and open floor plan. Near Fitzsimmons and the Anschutz Medical Center of Aurora.
Minutes to 225, shopping, and Peoria light rail. Available now!!!

New Carpet
New Paint
Large Bedroom w/ Balcony

Deposit: $1,495
Rent: $1495

-Applications conveniently available online.
-Application fee: $35.00
-3x income, no evictions required.
-no housing vouchers accepted at this time.
-Pet fee: $200 non refundable and $20 pet rent/month

Please email or text below for questions.
mike.powell@realatlas.com
303-656-1240

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

