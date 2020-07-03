2260 Billings Street

Amenities
Tri LEVEL with Tons of space
Easy access to Hospital, Airport, and I70/I225!
3 bedroom 2.5 bath.
Tri level. Finished basement in Aurora, remodeled and ready!
Light, bright and open floor plan. Near Fitzsimmons and the Anschutz Medical Center of Aurora.
Minutes to 225, shopping, and Peoria light rail. Available now!!!
New Carpet
New Paint
Large Bedroom w/ Balcony
Deposit: $1,495
Rent: $1495
-Applications conveniently available online.
-Application fee: $35.00
-3x income, no evictions required.
-no housing vouchers accepted at this time.
-Pet fee: $200 non refundable and $20 pet rent/month
Please email or text below for questions.
mike.powell@realatlas.com
303-656-1240
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.