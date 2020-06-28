2022 S Helena St Apt. B

Amenities
Hunters Run Condo for Rent! - This wonderful, recently renovated unit has new carpet and paint, with updated appliances! Relax by the fireplace after coming home through your attached double garage, or entertain in the large family space on the first floor! Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms and another bathroom, with the half bath on the first floor. It's basement is unfinished, offering plenty of storage options. In Hunters Run, you can enjoy the common space, the beautiful grounds, or relax poolside during the summer! Call us today to schedule your showing, this home definitely won't be on the market for long!
(RLNE5074762)