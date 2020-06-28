All apartments in Aurora
2022 S Helena St Apt. B
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2022 S Helena St Apt. B

2022 South Helena Street · No Longer Available
Location

2022 South Helena Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hunters Run Condo for Rent! - This wonderful, recently renovated unit has new carpet and paint, with updated appliances! Relax by the fireplace after coming home through your attached double garage, or entertain in the large family space on the first floor! Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms and another bathroom, with the half bath on the first floor. It's basement is unfinished, offering plenty of storage options. In Hunters Run, you can enjoy the common space, the beautiful grounds, or relax poolside during the summer! Call us today to schedule your showing, this home definitely won't be on the market for long!

(RLNE5074762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

