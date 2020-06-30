All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19991 E Brunswick Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

19991 E Brunswick Dr

19991 East Brunswick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19991 East Brunswick Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Wonderful 3BD, 1.5BA Single Family Aurora Home with Private Back Yard - Schedule a showing here: https://showdigs.co/323eu

Fantastic opportunity to live in a charming neighborhood in Aurora. Situated in a cul de sac, this charming home offers all of the conveniences that you could ask for. Featuring a large floor plan, with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Spacious bedrooms located on the garden level and top floor of the home. 2-car garage with storage and a private backyard with a garden and patio area.

Schedule a showing here: https://showdigs.co/323eu

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Lawn Care included.
*There is a $95 monthly fee for water, and sewer.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5306150)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19991 E Brunswick Dr have any available units?
19991 E Brunswick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19991 E Brunswick Dr have?
Some of 19991 E Brunswick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19991 E Brunswick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19991 E Brunswick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19991 E Brunswick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19991 E Brunswick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19991 E Brunswick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19991 E Brunswick Dr offers parking.
Does 19991 E Brunswick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19991 E Brunswick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19991 E Brunswick Dr have a pool?
No, 19991 E Brunswick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19991 E Brunswick Dr have accessible units?
No, 19991 E Brunswick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19991 E Brunswick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19991 E Brunswick Dr has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
