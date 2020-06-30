19991 E Brunswick Dr

Amenities

Wonderful 3BD, 1.5BA Single Family Aurora Home with Private Back Yard - Schedule a showing here: https://showdigs.co/323eu



Fantastic opportunity to live in a charming neighborhood in Aurora. Situated in a cul de sac, this charming home offers all of the conveniences that you could ask for. Featuring a large floor plan, with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Spacious bedrooms located on the garden level and top floor of the home. 2-car garage with storage and a private backyard with a garden and patio area.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Lawn Care included.

*There is a $95 monthly fee for water, and sewer.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



