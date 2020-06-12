All apartments in Aurora
19169 East Nassau Drive
19169 East Nassau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19169 East Nassau Drive, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #883697.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,536 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Mission Viejo Park, Olympic Park, and Horseshoe Park. Also nearby are Monk & Mongoose Gourmet Coffee, Wing Hut, Flaming Joes Seafood, Buckley Square, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 2-25.

Nearby schools include Dartmouth Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Rangeview High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #883697.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19169 East Nassau Drive have any available units?
19169 East Nassau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19169 East Nassau Drive have?
Some of 19169 East Nassau Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19169 East Nassau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19169 East Nassau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19169 East Nassau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19169 East Nassau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19169 East Nassau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19169 East Nassau Drive offers parking.
Does 19169 East Nassau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19169 East Nassau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19169 East Nassau Drive have a pool?
No, 19169 East Nassau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19169 East Nassau Drive have accessible units?
No, 19169 East Nassau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19169 East Nassau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19169 East Nassau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
