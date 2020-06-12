19169 East Nassau Drive

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #883697.



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,536 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Mission Viejo Park, Olympic Park, and Horseshoe Park. Also nearby are Monk & Mongoose Gourmet Coffee, Wing Hut, Flaming Joes Seafood, Buckley Square, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 2-25.



Nearby schools include Dartmouth Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Rangeview High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



