Aurora, CO
18958 E Ithaca Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

18958 E Ithaca Dr

18958 East Ithaca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18958 East Ithaca Drive, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious Ranch House - Property Id: 136144

Beautiful Ranch house surrounded with trees. Fire places in large basement and in family room on 1st floor. Recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast place with egress window. New paint with large dining room open to kitchen. One bedroom is equipped with office style tables and drawers. Plenty room for storages and more. Close to shopping center, recreation center and movie theater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136144p
Property Id 136144

(RLNE5005923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18958 E Ithaca Dr have any available units?
18958 E Ithaca Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18958 E Ithaca Dr have?
Some of 18958 E Ithaca Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18958 E Ithaca Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18958 E Ithaca Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18958 E Ithaca Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18958 E Ithaca Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18958 E Ithaca Dr offer parking?
No, 18958 E Ithaca Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18958 E Ithaca Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18958 E Ithaca Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18958 E Ithaca Dr have a pool?
No, 18958 E Ithaca Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18958 E Ithaca Dr have accessible units?
No, 18958 E Ithaca Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18958 E Ithaca Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18958 E Ithaca Dr has units with dishwashers.
