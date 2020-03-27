18958 E Ithaca Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Spacious Ranch House - Property Id: 136144



Beautiful Ranch house surrounded with trees. Fire places in large basement and in family room on 1st floor. Recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast place with egress window. New paint with large dining room open to kitchen. One bedroom is equipped with office style tables and drawers. Plenty room for storages and more. Close to shopping center, recreation center and movie theater.

