Aurora, CO
18951 E 16th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18951 E 16th Ave

18951 East 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18951 East 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Town Home has new floors and carpet throughout. There is an open kitchen that peers into the dinning room and living room with a new oven, dishwasher and counter tops.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and is attached to the bathroom also accessible from the main hallway door. The additional second bedroom an open view into the living/dining room. There is plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement that includes a washer and dryer.
Check out the detached large 2 car garage!

Tenant is responsible for utilities. *Sorry, no pets

Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Clay today for more information at (720) 990-4153 or Clay@NewAgeRE.com

Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.

**Owner Managed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18951 E 16th Ave have any available units?
18951 E 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18951 E 16th Ave have?
Some of 18951 E 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18951 E 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18951 E 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18951 E 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18951 E 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18951 E 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18951 E 16th Ave does offer parking.
Does 18951 E 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18951 E 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18951 E 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 18951 E 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18951 E 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 18951 E 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18951 E 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18951 E 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
