18951 E 16th Ave

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Town Home has new floors and carpet throughout. There is an open kitchen that peers into the dinning room and living room with a new oven, dishwasher and counter tops.



The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and is attached to the bathroom also accessible from the main hallway door. The additional second bedroom an open view into the living/dining room. There is plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement that includes a washer and dryer.

Check out the detached large 2 car garage!



Tenant is responsible for utilities. *Sorry, no pets



Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Clay today for more information at (720) 990-4153 or Clay@NewAgeRE.com



Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.



**Owner Managed