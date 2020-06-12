All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

1877 Espana Way Adams County

1877 Espana Way · No Longer Available
Location

1877 Espana Way, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1877 Espana Way Adams County Available 03/25/19 Beautiful Home in Aurora! - This picture perfect 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 1998 and has 1260 living square feet. Single family home in a nice neighborhood located on a cul de sac. This home offers an open concept floor plan, upgraded kitchen appliances and features an attached two-car garage and an unfinished basement for additional storage. There are also washer and dryer hook ups. The exterior feature a green yard with privacy fence and a quiet lot situated on a cul-de-sac. Central location just minutes to DIA, Buckley AFB, I-70, I-225 and E-470. A MUST SEE.

~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~

Ask for Jessica: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Himalaya Rd & Green Valley Ranch Blvd

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

(RLNE3595612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Espana Way Adams County have any available units?
1877 Espana Way Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 Espana Way Adams County have?
Some of 1877 Espana Way Adams County's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Espana Way Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Espana Way Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Espana Way Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Espana Way Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Espana Way Adams County offer parking?
Yes, 1877 Espana Way Adams County offers parking.
Does 1877 Espana Way Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Espana Way Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Espana Way Adams County have a pool?
No, 1877 Espana Way Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Espana Way Adams County have accessible units?
No, 1877 Espana Way Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Espana Way Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 Espana Way Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
