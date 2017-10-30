All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18154 East Alabama Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18154 East Alabama Place
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:03 PM

18154 East Alabama Place

18154 East Alabama Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18154 East Alabama Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1114948.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,186 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highland Hallows Park. Also nearby are Safeway, AMF Aurora Lanes, Starbucks, Target, Town Center At Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Arkansas Elementary School and Rangeview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1114948.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18154 East Alabama Place have any available units?
18154 East Alabama Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18154 East Alabama Place have?
Some of 18154 East Alabama Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18154 East Alabama Place currently offering any rent specials?
18154 East Alabama Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18154 East Alabama Place pet-friendly?
No, 18154 East Alabama Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18154 East Alabama Place offer parking?
Yes, 18154 East Alabama Place offers parking.
Does 18154 East Alabama Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18154 East Alabama Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18154 East Alabama Place have a pool?
No, 18154 East Alabama Place does not have a pool.
Does 18154 East Alabama Place have accessible units?
No, 18154 East Alabama Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18154 East Alabama Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18154 East Alabama Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College