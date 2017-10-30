18154 East Alabama Place

Amenities

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1114948.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,186 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highland Hallows Park. Also nearby are Safeway, AMF Aurora Lanes, Starbucks, Target, Town Center At Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Arkansas Elementary School and Rangeview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



