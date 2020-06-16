17837 East Arizona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*** CHOOSE A 24 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,165/MONTH!!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1759972.



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,960 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Highland Hollows Park.



Nearby schools include Arkans Elementary School, Mracuek Middle School, Rangeview High School, and CU Anschutz Medical Campus.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Real Property Management Colorado

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



