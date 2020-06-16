All apartments in Aurora
17837 East Arizona Avenue

17837 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17837 East Arizona Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** CHOOSE A 24 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,165/MONTH!!! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1759972.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,960 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Highland Hollows Park.

Nearby schools include Arkans Elementary School, Mracuek Middle School, Rangeview High School, and CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17837 East Arizona Avenue have any available units?
17837 East Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17837 East Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 17837 East Arizona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17837 East Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17837 East Arizona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17837 East Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17837 East Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17837 East Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17837 East Arizona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 17837 East Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17837 East Arizona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17837 East Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 17837 East Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17837 East Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17837 East Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17837 East Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17837 East Arizona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
