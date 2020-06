Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

South Aurora Home Located in Cherry Creek Schools!! - This like brand new home has so many upgrades.



This unique home is the largest models in Summer Valley. This home features Brand new carpet, Brand new paint, Brand new appliances, So many updates.

2 car garage



Nice patio, Huge back yard, new fence installed.



This home will not last call today!!

Section 8 accepted

(720) 673-4882



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4089916)