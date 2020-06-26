1695 S. Nile Ct

Amenities

HUGE Aurora Cherry Creek Schools !! - "This charming five bedroom home is ready for you to call home. With updates throughout including new carpet, fresh paint, resurfaced counters, and all new mechanicals - this beautiful Cherry Creek School District gem is a sure win. The home offers a powder room, formal living room, sunken family room and formal dining room on the main floor. Freshly painted cabinets and updated appliances make the kitchen a dream to work in. Just over the sit-down counter is a breakfast nook perfect for morning coffee. Upstairs the master suite and three large bedrooms are situated between a full bath. The master boasts "Tons" of closet space, a 3/4 bath with separate vanity area and great natural lighting. Downstairs in the basement a man cave is ready to be claimed. Another powder room sits between the fifth bedroom and office space. Plenty of room in the basement for a TV or game night. A fully fenced back yard, storage shed, and covered patio makes this a great place for afternoon BBQ's. All of this and it comes with a two-car garage and W/D hookup. Located in the much desired Cherry Creek School District."



Pet Rent 40.00 per dog

Non refundable pet deposit 350.00



No Cats Allowed



