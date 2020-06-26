All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1695 S. Nile Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1695 S. Nile Ct
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1695 S. Nile Ct

1695 South Nile Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Village East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1695 South Nile Court, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
HUGE Aurora Cherry Creek Schools !! - "This charming five bedroom home is ready for you to call home. With updates throughout including new carpet, fresh paint, resurfaced counters, and all new mechanicals - this beautiful Cherry Creek School District gem is a sure win. The home offers a powder room, formal living room, sunken family room and formal dining room on the main floor. Freshly painted cabinets and updated appliances make the kitchen a dream to work in. Just over the sit-down counter is a breakfast nook perfect for morning coffee. Upstairs the master suite and three large bedrooms are situated between a full bath. The master boasts "Tons" of closet space, a 3/4 bath with separate vanity area and great natural lighting. Downstairs in the basement a man cave is ready to be claimed. Another powder room sits between the fifth bedroom and office space. Plenty of room in the basement for a TV or game night. A fully fenced back yard, storage shed, and covered patio makes this a great place for afternoon BBQ's. All of this and it comes with a two-car garage and W/D hookup. Located in the much desired Cherry Creek School District."

New Hardwood Floors
New Paint
New Appliances
New Granite Kitchen Countertops
Pet Rent 40.00 per dog
Non refundable pet deposit 350.00

Beautiful home.. Call today this home will not last
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4943096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 S. Nile Ct have any available units?
1695 S. Nile Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 S. Nile Ct have?
Some of 1695 S. Nile Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 S. Nile Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1695 S. Nile Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 S. Nile Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1695 S. Nile Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1695 S. Nile Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1695 S. Nile Ct offers parking.
Does 1695 S. Nile Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 S. Nile Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 S. Nile Ct have a pool?
No, 1695 S. Nile Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1695 S. Nile Ct have accessible units?
No, 1695 S. Nile Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 S. Nile Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 S. Nile Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College