1639 South Ivory Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great Aurora location right near I225 and Iliff in the Sunstone Townhouse Development.



This property is available now. Property was remodeled several years ago and is in great condition. Paint, flooring, countertops, windows, and HVAC were all replaced. Main living area is a combination of tile and laminate flooring. Upstairs is carpet with tile in the bathroom. Unit includes a small, fenced patio area. Easy access to I225, restaurants and shopping. Awesome Aurora location.



Key Features:

Unit is available now.

Square footage: 1152

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Pets: pets are allowed (see the this doc for details: https://caliberproperties.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/applicant-selection-guidelines-criteria1.pdf)

Appliances included w/ rental: refrigerator, stove/cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer

Property Type: Townhouse

Designated parking spaces with unit: 1

Utilities included w/ monthly rent: water, sewer and trash



Please check out this video for details on how to submit an application: https://www.loom.com/share/fe6b7c6c27bf4c03a41df84b60b61dac

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.