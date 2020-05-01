All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

1639 South Ivory Circle

1639 South Ivory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1639 South Ivory Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Aurora location right near I225 and Iliff in the Sunstone Townhouse Development.

This property is available now. Property was remodeled several years ago and is in great condition.  Paint, flooring, countertops, windows, and HVAC were all replaced.  Main living area is a combination of tile and laminate flooring.  Upstairs is carpet with tile in the bathroom. Unit includes a small, fenced patio area.  Easy access to I225, restaurants and shopping.  Awesome Aurora location.

Key Features:
Unit is available now.
Square footage: 1152
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Pets: pets are allowed (see the this doc for details: https://caliberproperties.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/applicant-selection-guidelines-criteria1.pdf)
Appliances included w/ rental: refrigerator, stove/cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer
Property Type: Townhouse
Designated parking spaces with unit: 1
Utilities included w/ monthly rent: water, sewer and trash

Please check out this video for details on how to submit an application: https://www.loom.com/share/fe6b7c6c27bf4c03a41df84b60b61dac
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

