Brand New SpaciousTownhouse in Pioneer Hills, 2 bed plus 1 study, 2 full bath, and attached 2 cars garage.Ranch Style all in one floor, full unfinished basement, great for storage or gym. Everything new and new appliances HVAC, nothing to worry ! Move-in Ready. Hardwood floor. Call is the best way to ask questions or set viewing.