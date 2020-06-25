All apartments in Aurora
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:18 PM

14740 East Kentucky Drive

14740 E Kentucky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14740 E Kentucky Dr, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !! ***

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Sable Landing will welcome you with 664 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage room. Parking for this property is on street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

1 dog or cat under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $30/month pet rent.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have any available units?
14740 East Kentucky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have?
Some of 14740 East Kentucky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14740 East Kentucky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14740 East Kentucky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14740 East Kentucky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive offers parking.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive has a pool.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have accessible units?
No, 14740 East Kentucky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14740 East Kentucky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
