14740 East Kentucky Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !! ***



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Sable Landing will welcome you with 664 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage room. Parking for this property is on street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



1 dog or cat under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $30/month pet rent.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE !! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.