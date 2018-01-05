14495 E 22nd Pl

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom home near Aurora Medical Campus - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This solid brick 3 bedroom duplex home is on a corner lot, the main floor has lots of storage and an open layout. The finished basement has a bathroom, office, bedroom, family room, and the laundry room. There is plenty of parking with a 1 car garage and street parking available. The yard is fully fenced (not shared with attached duplex).



It is conveniently located just 2 miles from the medical campus of University Hospital, Anshutz, Children's Hospital, and the new Veterans Hospital. There is quick, direct route to DIA and also easy access to both I-70 and I-225.



The neighborhood is just 2 miles from Star K Ranch and Morrison Nature Center where you can enjoy lots of trails and nature. The Del Mar Family Aquatic Center is also close by and perfect for summer fun.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater utilities included in rent for an additional $85/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.



Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



