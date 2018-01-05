All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

14495 E 22nd Pl

14495 East 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14495 East 22nd Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom home near Aurora Medical Campus - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This solid brick 3 bedroom duplex home is on a corner lot, the main floor has lots of storage and an open layout. The finished basement has a bathroom, office, bedroom, family room, and the laundry room. There is plenty of parking with a 1 car garage and street parking available. The yard is fully fenced (not shared with attached duplex).

It is conveniently located just 2 miles from the medical campus of University Hospital, Anshutz, Children's Hospital, and the new Veterans Hospital. There is quick, direct route to DIA and also easy access to both I-70 and I-225.

The neighborhood is just 2 miles from Star K Ranch and Morrison Nature Center where you can enjoy lots of trails and nature. The Del Mar Family Aquatic Center is also close by and perfect for summer fun.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater utilities included in rent for an additional $85/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5040475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14495 E 22nd Pl have any available units?
14495 E 22nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14495 E 22nd Pl have?
Some of 14495 E 22nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14495 E 22nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14495 E 22nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14495 E 22nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14495 E 22nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14495 E 22nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14495 E 22nd Pl offers parking.
Does 14495 E 22nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14495 E 22nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14495 E 22nd Pl have a pool?
No, 14495 E 22nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14495 E 22nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 14495 E 22nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14495 E 22nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14495 E 22nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
