14205 E. Montana Circle unit B
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

14205 E. Montana Circle unit B

14205 East Montana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14205 East Montana Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Freshly Updated townhome in Aurora!!! - This home has been updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, new paint on exterior and basement, and new siding! Beautiful statement wall around the fire place. Roof was replaced within the last 5 years. You'll love spending time on your newly painted deck and spacious back yard. Bright and peaceful, you'll think this duplex is its own single-family home!

Longer lease like 15-18 month lease

Call for a Showing Today!!
(720) 474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

