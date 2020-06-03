All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14195 E. Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14195 E. Arizona Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

14195 E. Arizona Avenue

14195 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Sable Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14195 East Arizona Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Updated Townhome Featuring Stunning Custom Kitchen. This 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Home Will Not Disappoint! Available NOW! - Beautifully Updated Townhome in The Aspens! Featuring 2 Large Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Open Throughout Main Level, Cozy Gas Fireplace in the Spacious Living Room and Pass-Through Window from Kitchen. Gorgeous Laminate Flooring in Kitchen. Beautiful Quartzite Counters in the Kitchen with Large, Custom Island with Built-In Wine Cooler, Custom New Soft-Close Cabinets and Spotless Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Updated Light Fixtures and other Finishes Throughout. Private Fenced Rear Backyard with Patio. Detached 2-Car Garage. Large Master Bedroom with a Ton of Closet Space. Updated Bathrooms with Exquisite Marble Countertops and Shower Surround are a Must See! New Washer and Dryer. Designer Updates Throughout Add to the Absolute Beauty of this Home. Heat and AC Controlled by Nest System.

Small Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee and Pet Rent. No Cats or Large Dogs.

Water and Trash Included! Community Swimming Pool Access. Close to Buckley AFB, I225 and Cherry Creek State Park! Available NOW for immediate Move-In! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Preferred Credit 620+
No Criminal Background, Evictions or Negative Rental History.
Income must be at least three times the monthly rent.
Not accepting Section 8.
Call or text Thuy Beinert @ 720-435-1777 or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

This home is professionally marketed by Thuy Beinert with Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate And Property Management Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5480380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14195 E. Arizona Avenue have any available units?
14195 E. Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14195 E. Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 14195 E. Arizona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14195 E. Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14195 E. Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14195 E. Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14195 E. Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14195 E. Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14195 E. Arizona Avenue offers parking.
Does 14195 E. Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14195 E. Arizona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14195 E. Arizona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14195 E. Arizona Avenue has a pool.
Does 14195 E. Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14195 E. Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14195 E. Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14195 E. Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College