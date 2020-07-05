Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated townhouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Updated paint, flooring, and appliances. Vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and additional living space in the spacious loft. Lots of attention to detail with custom tile work, paint, and accents throughout. Each bedroom (one up and one down) has a full bathroom attached, either could be the master suite. Central AC and washer/dryer included! Great community with nice landscaping, swimming pool, and friendly neighbors.



Across the street from the new Iliff Light Rail Station. Walking distance to local restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Easy commute anywhere with quick access to I225, I25, and I70. Short drive to Cherry Creek Lake and State Park. Pet-Friendly. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Setup a showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/14189-e-dickenson-dr-unit-f ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.