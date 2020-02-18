All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202

14172 East Colorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14172 East Colorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated Aurora 1 Bedroom Condo (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Beautifully Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Ready For Immediate Move In, Kitchen & Bath Have Been Recently Updated And Are Beautiful. Home Has Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most Of The Unit. Bedroom Has Carpet And Walk In Closet! Washer & Dryer Are Included. Nice Sized Living Room Has Wood Burning Fireplace and Balcony. Unit Also Comes With One Car Garage And Another Reserved Parking Place. Water & Trash Are Included With Rent Price. One Small Dog Accepted. Sorry, No Cats Or Section 8 Vouchers With Be Accepted. Qualified Applicant Will Need Minimum Credit Score of 650 To Apply.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Professional Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5023870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 have any available units?
14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 have?
Some of 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 currently offering any rent specials?
14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 is pet friendly.
Does 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 offer parking?
Yes, 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 offers parking.
Does 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 have a pool?
No, 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 does not have a pool.
Does 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 have accessible units?
No, 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
