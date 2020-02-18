14172 E. Colorado Drive, #202

Amenities

Updated Aurora 1 Bedroom Condo (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Beautifully Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Ready For Immediate Move In, Kitchen & Bath Have Been Recently Updated And Are Beautiful. Home Has Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most Of The Unit. Bedroom Has Carpet And Walk In Closet! Washer & Dryer Are Included. Nice Sized Living Room Has Wood Burning Fireplace and Balcony. Unit Also Comes With One Car Garage And Another Reserved Parking Place. Water & Trash Are Included With Rent Price. One Small Dog Accepted. Sorry, No Cats Or Section 8 Vouchers With Be Accepted. Qualified Applicant Will Need Minimum Credit Score of 650 To Apply.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Professional Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5023870)