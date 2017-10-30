13623 E Exposition Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Main floor living in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of aurora* the recently remodeled ranch is the perfect place to call home*good size bedrooms and bathrooms live larger than any pictures can show*rooms flow into one another for easy entertaining*natural light is abundant in almost every room as well*lots of maple cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances come with this kitchen* eat in space and bar can accommodate many for all of your dinner and holiday parties*spacious sun room/family room adds even more square footage to this lovely ranch*the large back yard has a privacy fence and is ready for playing, gardening or entertaining* minutes to 225* under 20 minutes to dia and anshutz medical* 30 minutes to downtown denver* minutes to shopping (aurora town center), dining and 2 golf courses*