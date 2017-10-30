13623 E Exposition Ave

Amenities
Main floor living in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of aurora* the recently remodeled ranch is the perfect place to call home*good size bedrooms and bathrooms live larger than any pictures can show*rooms flow into one another for easy entertaining*natural light is abundant in almost every room as well*lots of maple cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances come with this kitchen* eat in space and bar can accommodate many for all of your dinner and holiday parties*spacious sun room/family room adds even more square footage to this lovely ranch*the large back yard has a privacy fence and is ready for playing, gardening or entertaining* minutes to 225* under 20 minutes to dia and anshutz medical* 30 minutes to downtown denver* minutes to shopping (aurora town center), dining and 2 golf courses*