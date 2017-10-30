All apartments in Aurora
13623 E Exposition Ave

13623 East Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13623 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Main floor living in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of aurora* the recently remodeled ranch is the perfect place to call home*good size bedrooms and bathrooms live larger than any pictures can show*rooms flow into one another for easy entertaining*natural light is abundant in almost every room as well*lots of maple cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances come with this kitchen* eat in space and bar can accommodate many for all of your dinner and holiday parties*spacious sun room/family room adds even more square footage to this lovely ranch*the large back yard has a privacy fence and is ready for playing, gardening or entertaining* minutes to 225* under 20 minutes to dia and anshutz medical* 30 minutes to downtown denver* minutes to shopping (aurora town center), dining and 2 golf courses*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13623 E Exposition Ave have any available units?
13623 E Exposition Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13623 E Exposition Ave have?
Some of 13623 E Exposition Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13623 E Exposition Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13623 E Exposition Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13623 E Exposition Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13623 E Exposition Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13623 E Exposition Ave offer parking?
No, 13623 E Exposition Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13623 E Exposition Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13623 E Exposition Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13623 E Exposition Ave have a pool?
No, 13623 E Exposition Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13623 E Exposition Ave have accessible units?
No, 13623 E Exposition Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13623 E Exposition Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13623 E Exposition Ave has units with dishwashers.

