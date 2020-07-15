/
/
eaton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 PM
73 Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO📍
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 Benjamin Drive
1355 Benjamin Drive, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3317 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
327 Cheyenne Avenue
327 Cheyenne Avenue, Eaton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1782 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home is ideally located off of 85 within the fast growing, bedroom community of eaton Colorado.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Lilac Avenue
401 Lilac Avenue, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home.
Results within 1 mile of Eaton
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2
1721 Westward Cir, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1514 sqft
Brand New Townhouse in Eaton, great location. Open layout, lots of light, quality construction with upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Eaton
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2222 O Street
2222 O St, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home.
Results within 10 miles of Eaton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
9 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
25 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$900
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 07:22 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Ruddlesway Dr
1837 Ruddlesway Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Room available in Beautiful Single Family Home - Property Id: 177853 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177853 Property Id 177853 (RLNE5922717)
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cranford
1619 11th Ave A
1619 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit A Available 07/20/20 3 Br/1 bath apt just blocks from UNC - Property Id: 50144 Great 3 br,1 bath apartment just blocks from UNC. Separate electric and gas. Landlord pays water and Trash. Private and safe off street parking in back.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
117 43rd Ave Court
117 43rd Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
117 43rd Ave Court - You can't beat this location! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a 2-car garage and finished basement w/ additional family room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Mt. Evans Ave
719 Mt Evans Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Fantastic Single- Family Home in Severance! - Available July 7th Beautiful, brand-new house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco and the
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
28th St - 35th Ave
3660 25th Street #102
3660 25th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in great location avail 7/10 - Come take a look at this beautiful 2 bedroom condo close to Centerplace shopping center 2 1/2 bath, D/W, W/D included, A/C, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Quick access to HWY 34 Rent and
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2223 8 Avenue Unit 103
2223 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Large living room with open galley style kitchen. Huge bedroom with double closet space. Bathroom has separate toilet & shower room from sink & vanity, great flow.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Eaton area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and University of Colorado Boulder. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eaton from include Denver, Aurora, Fort Collins, Westminster, and Thornton.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO