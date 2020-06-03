All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13250 East Jewell Avenue

13250 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13250 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 708 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Jewell Wetlands Trail and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are Havana Gardens and many other shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, I-225, Mississippi Ave, and Iliff Ave.

Nearby schools include Eastridge Elementary School, Prairie View Middle School, and Overland High School.

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13250 East Jewell Avenue have any available units?
13250 East Jewell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13250 East Jewell Avenue have?
Some of 13250 East Jewell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13250 East Jewell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13250 East Jewell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13250 East Jewell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13250 East Jewell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13250 East Jewell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13250 East Jewell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13250 East Jewell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13250 East Jewell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13250 East Jewell Avenue have a pool?
No, 13250 East Jewell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13250 East Jewell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13250 East Jewell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13250 East Jewell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13250 East Jewell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

