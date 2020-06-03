13250 East Jewell Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 708 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Jewell Wetlands Trail and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are Havana Gardens and many other shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, I-225, Mississippi Ave, and Iliff Ave.



Nearby schools include Eastridge Elementary School, Prairie View Middle School, and Overland High School.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



